CFIT cookout fundraiser today

A percentage of proceeds from all sales will be donated to CFIT. Tell the cashier at checkout that you have come to support Citizens For Improved Transit.

Profits will be used to purchase senior/low-income StarTran bus passes, which will be distributed to over 20 social service agencies in Lincoln. Funds will also go to Lincoln Public Schools for distribution to students from low-income families to ride StarTran to and from school. Public schools have an annual need for 1,000 passes, and there is not enough money in the LPS budget to buy these bus passes.