CenterPointe focus: Helping retain dignity

Half of the people whom CenterPointe serves are homeless, while 75 percent of them make less than $5,000 a year. You can understand, then, why CenterPointe Director of Donor Engagement Scott Williamson was “thrilled beyond belief” that the nonprofit was awarded a COVID-19 Response Fund grant.

“I knew what it meant for the people we are serving,” Williamson said.

Focused on helping people with substance-use and mental-health issues, CenterPointe continues to offer all of its 37 services during the pandemic, although some now look a little different. Its residential programs are serving fewer people, because of social-distancing requirements, and technology is playing a bigger role in several of its services, from iPads at in-home visits to telehealth conferencing.

“It allows this segment of the population to still get treatment and feel comfortable about continuing to get those services,” Williamson said.

During recent rounds, CenterPointe’s Street Outreach team realized that, with the closure of so many businesses, homeless people also lost access to restrooms. Some of the COVID-19 Response funds, then, will go to place portable restrooms in strategic places.

“The people we work with have been stripped of a lot of dignity because of their situations, so we’re trying to help address that,” Williamson said.

