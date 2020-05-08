Center for People in Need: Seeing tears of gratitude

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As families line up to receive food and diapers in the parking lot of the Center for People in Need, “There are people who are crying, tears running down their cheeks," said Chris Funk, the Center's executive director. "They are so grateful we are still here.

“There are so many people who are desperate right now – struggling, barely living paycheck to paycheck – so we feel fortunate we can stay open.”

Since the deadly pandemic struck, the Center has directed most of its efforts toward providing food and easing identification procedures to address dramatically increasing numbers.

“Since this new system started, we have issued more than 1,000 temporary cards," Funk said. "The people we are seeing are diverse, young and old, immigrants and refugees, seniors, laid-off workers, people living on the edge.”

COVID-19 Response funds will help cover additional food, ease costs of specially bagging all food, and pay for equipment to help distribution in an open parking lot. Thanks to this new support, the Center will continue to serve.

“This is a very generous community," said Funk. "Everyone is looking to find ways to help.”

