Center for People in Need: Seeing tears of gratitude
Center for People in Need: Seeing tears of gratitude

Center for People in Need employees provide food

Employees at the Center for People in Need provide much-needed food.

 COURTESY PHOTO

As families line up to receive food and diapers in the parking lot of the Center for People in Need, “There are people who are crying, tears running down their cheeks," said Chris Funk, the Center's executive director. "They are so grateful we are still here.

“There are so many people who are desperate right now – struggling, barely living paycheck to paycheck – so we feel fortunate we can stay open.”

Since the deadly pandemic struck, the Center has directed most of its efforts toward providing food and easing identification procedures to address dramatically increasing numbers.

“Since this new system started, we have issued more than 1,000 temporary cards," Funk said. "The people we are seeing are diverse, young and old, immigrants and refugees, seniors, laid-off workers, people living on the edge.”

COVID-19 Response funds will help cover additional food, ease costs of specially bagging all food, and pay for equipment to help distribution in an open parking lot. Thanks to this new support, the Center will continue to serve.

“This is a very generous community," said Funk. "Everyone is looking to find ways to help.”

About the fund

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund was formed by the City of Lincoln, business and philanthropic partners to quickly meet the emergency needs of Lincoln families and individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Grants are being awarded to nonprofits on the front lines who need additional resources to provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations. If you would like to donate, go to: www.lcf.org.

