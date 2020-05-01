Center a vital bridge for refugees and immigrants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Immigrants and refugees new to Lincoln have an excellent resource in the Asian Community and Cultural Center.

“We are a holistic agency,” said Sheila Dorsey Vinton, executive director. “Our clients, on average, get help with seven services, often in one visit.” Those services include health support, English Language Learner classes and programs for seniors, youth, families and women.

The pandemic has brought in-person visits to an end. Addressing everything from health needs to hate crimes, via phone and computer, has required both innovation and energy.

“The staff is really talented. We’re just trying to be adaptable in meeting everyone’s needs,” Dorsey Vinton said.

She recalled one client who is recovering from knee surgery and has kids to feed but no way to shop for them.

“We’re trying to find ways to make partnerships with other agencies to meet those needs,” she said. “We’re working hard to fill those gaps.”

The COVID-19 grant will help the agency continue its services, including translating Corona updates for clients, as well as addressing the loss of a health-services contract.

“There’s a lot of need out there, and we’ll keep doing what we’re doing," said Dorsey Vinton. "The grant will certainly help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0