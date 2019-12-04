CEDARS Power of the Purse: A Women’s Night Out with a purpose

On Nov. 7, CEDARS celebrated its 16th annual Power of the Purse – the child-caring agency’s signature event that brings together local women to raise money for vulnerable children, youth and their families in this community.

In addition to vying for top bid on enviable purses, selected and curated by hardworking volunteers with an eye for fashion, guests enjoyed amazing food, including a signature cocktail and desserts from Le Cupcake. Music from Complete Weddings + Events and lighting by Inspirmedia amplified the fun atmosphere. Hey May Photo captured special moments from the entire evening, including when guests had the opportunity to win a Kate Spade Margaux Large Satchel and Slim Continental Wallet donated by Olsson.

New this year, a pre-party cocktail hour featured five local women-owned boutiques. Guests socialized with friends while getting a sneak peek at the newest fashions from BeKá Boutique, Cooper & Co., Fly Fitness, Girl Next Door Cosmetics and Rachel’s Boutique.

During an emotional point of the evening, guests heard from CEDARS President Jim Blue about the increased need CEDARS is seeing in the community to provide safe refuge to youth who have no other safe place to spend the night.

