Casey's donates $5K to Food Bank of Lincoln
Casey's donates $5K to Food Bank of Lincoln

Casey’s General Stores announced a partnership with Feeding America in May to provide $500,000 over the coming year for COVID-19 relief within its 16-state business region.

As part of that effort, Casey's has donated $5,000 to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

"At Casey's we are at the heart of each community we serve, and our communities face a great need for food," said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey's General Stores. "This multi-faceted partnership with Feeding America allows us to help quickly provide meals in our communities while also creating a program for long-term support of youth and family hunger programs."

