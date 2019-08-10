The Capital City Kiwanis Club's Young Children Priority One/Youth Services Committee hosted a combined baby, toddler and pre-schooler shower for Community Action Head Start and the Stork Nest on July 30.
Club members donated a variety of gifts including blankets, diapers, socks, baby bath items, newborn to toddler clothing, baby food, infant formula, construction paper, crayons, playground toys and other high-demand items to both organizations.
Lupe Cisneros and Sarah Klein, representatives from The Stork Club/Stork Nest, were presented with over $600 of supplies for expecting women and new moms. The Stork Club, sponsored by the Lincoln Family Medicine Center, is an incentive program that encourages women to seek the prenatal care necessary to have a healthy, happy baby and healthy, happy pregnancy. The Stork Nest is a baby store where women in the program can purchase items with “Stork Bucks” they earn through this program.
Janelle Maybee of Community Action's Head Start was also presented approximately $600 in supplies for the program. She spoke about the Early Head Start Program, which provides prenatal services and development opportunities to enhance the development of infants and toddlers. She also talked about the Head Start Program, which promotes school readiness, provides health and nutrition services, offers innovative child development services for all families and provides parental assistance in identifying community support.
This combined shower has become an annual service project for the Capital City Kiwanis Club. It is a visual reminder to members of the goal to improve the world, one child and one community at a time.