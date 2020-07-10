Capital City Kiwanis presents 2020 scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capital City Kiwanis Club presented seven scholarships to local 2020 graduates during a virtual meeting June 30. To be eligible, recipients must come from high schools in Lancaster County and plan to attend a Nebraska college.

The 2020 winners are: Laura Konz, Olivia Nelson and Abigail Russman from Lincoln Pius X High School; Madelyn Retzlaff, Avery Tonniges and Jennifer Reiser from Waverly High School; and Mikeala Lawrence from Lincoln North Star High School.

This year marks the 240th scholarship awarded by the Capital City Kiwanis Club since it started the program in 1977. The first scholarships were only $200, but now $1,000 is presented to each selected student, bringing the total distributed to over $125,000.

Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving children in the community, and Capital City Kiwanis has been serving our local community for 65 years.

To learn more about the Capital City Kiwanis Club or to join, see kiwaniscapitalcity.org.

