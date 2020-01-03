Capital City Kiwanis gift fills backpacks and fuels learning

Since the Food Bank of Lincoln’s BackPack Program began, the Capital City Kiwanis Club has been a loyal supporter. In late December, Cheryl Cross, co-chair of the club’s Young Children Priority One/Youth Services Committee, delivered a $5,000 gift to the Food Bank of Lincoln for its Child Hunger Programs.

For kids who qualify for Free or Reduced Lunch programs, the meals they eat at school are often their most consistent source of food. The food-filled BackPacks they receive most Fridays during the school year ensure weekend meals for them and their families.

When children have enough to eat, they have an increased chance to focus on learning and grow into productive adults who contribute to local communities and economies. This generous gift from Capital City Kiwanis will provide food-filled backpacks for 20 students.

“Lincoln Kiwanis Clubs have long been committed to our community’s children and were early supporters of the Food Bank’s BackPack Program,” said Scott Young, Food Bank of Lincoln executive director. “The Capital City Kiwanis Club continues to honor the Kiwanis mission of serving the children of the world by serving the children of Lincoln through volunteerism and financial donations throughout our community.”

The BackPack Program began at Clinton Elementary School in Lincoln in 2004, sending 50 food-filled BackPacks home with students. Today, over 2,250 BackPacks are distributed each week throughout the Food Bank’s 16-county service area, thanks in part to the support of Capital City Kiwanis Club and dozens of other organizations and agency partners.

