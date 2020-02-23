Campaign aims to raise $1.6M to refurbish Cascade Fountain

The campaign received a big boost in December, when the Lincoln Parks Foundation Board of Directors voted to distribute $500,000 from the Community Challenge Grant Fund to Cascade Fountain. The Fund, which was started at the Foundation by the City of Lincoln in October 2018, provides seed funding for major parks repair and replacement projects.

Lincoln Parks Foundation is collaborating with education organizations in Nebraska including the Nebraska Association of Retired School Personnel (NARSP), Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP), Nebraska State Education Association-Retired, Lincoln Education Association, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation and Nebraska Council of School Administrators, which have provided input and will help get the word out to their constituencies.

“Cascade Fountain has stood as a symbol of beauty and achievement over the years and reflects what happens when a community comes together for the greater good,” Bussman said. “We built this fountain to honor retired teachers, and it does. It also is part of the larger conversation about leaving the world a better place than when we found it. We are willing to make sure that continues.”