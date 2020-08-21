Camp for a Cause donates to Alzheimer's and COVID-19 Relief Fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bouncing balls, sanitation breaks, swished shots, air high fives, squeaking sneakers and staff members wearing masks were all part of the annual youth basketball “Camp For A Cause.” Nearly 40 third-graders through high school scholars took part in the yearly camp Sunday, Aug. 16.

The camp traditionally concludes the Made in Summer basketball skills session facilitated by Peter Ferguson. Ferguson is CBO of Peter Ferguson/BHS Productions and has long been coordinator or involved in various youth enrichment opportunities, including the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March, Think Pink Jamboree, virtual Wednesday Huddles, and also coordinates the Ubuntu Basketball Organization.

“This year was a bit different with COVID,” said Ferguson. "We put first the well-being of the scholars and staff by abiding and trying to strictly adhere, if not exceed, the city, state health department and CDC mandates and guidelines. It was great to see and feel the excitement of the scholars, their appreciation, and investment of effort to get better through our time together.”