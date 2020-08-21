Camp for a Cause donates to Alzheimer's and COVID-19 Relief Fund

Bouncing balls, sanitation breaks, swished shots, air high fives, squeaking sneakers and staff members wearing masks were all part of the annual youth basketball “Camp For A Cause.” Nearly 40 third-graders through high school scholars took part in the yearly camp Sunday, Aug. 16.
The camp traditionally concludes the Made in Summer basketball skills session facilitated by Peter Ferguson. Ferguson is CBO of Peter Ferguson/BHS Productions and has long been coordinator or involved in various youth enrichment opportunities, including the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March, Think Pink Jamboree, virtual Wednesday Huddles, and also coordinates the Ubuntu Basketball Organization.
“This year was a bit different with COVID,” said Ferguson. "We put first the well-being of the scholars and staff by abiding and trying to strictly adhere, if not exceed, the city, state health department and CDC mandates and guidelines. It was great to see and feel the excitement of the scholars, their appreciation, and investment of effort to get better through our time together.”
The purpose of this annual event and fundraiser is to support scholar-athlete skill development. Partnering with the Timberwolves Athletic Association and the generous donation of court time by the Lincoln Sports Complex, the camp was able to raise funds for the Lincoln Alzheimer’s Association and Lincoln Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, each receiving half of the $570 raised.
"To have this kind of response and to receive donations from those able and unable to attend speaks to the premise of what this is all about," Ferguson said. "Our philosophy 'It is bigger than the final score' resonated at an elevated level this year."
Ubuntu Female Basketball Organization is facilitated by Ferguson, who has been involved in youth development for 25 years. Sunday, Aug. 23, Ubuntu and the Timberwolves will host collaborative 2020-2021 fall-winter tryouts. For more details and to register, visit ubuntunebraskagirlsbball.teamapp.com/ or e-mail pferguson88@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!