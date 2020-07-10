Businesses to help family raise funds for son’s service dog

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln businesses are helping the Piper-Hay family raise funds to buy a service dog for their 8-year-son, Lewis.

A Kona Ice fundraiser for Lewis will take place Wednesday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Near South neighborhood. A Raising Cane’s fundraiser is planned for Tuesday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. at the 403 N. 48 St. restaurant.

Lewis was adopted by his mother, Heather Piper-Hay, as an infant and was diagnosed in 2019 with ND-PAE (Neurodevelopmental Disorder associated with prenatal alcohol exposure), also known as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

This disorder causes Lewis to suffer from moderate depression, dysregulation with his emotions, daily anxiety and outbursts. The family is raising money for a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder service dog from 4 Paws for Ability. The family has raised $1,585 of their $17,000 goal and is asking the community to participate in their July 15 or 23 fundraisers, or to donate to their son’s cause directly.