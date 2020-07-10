Businesses to help family raise funds for son’s service dog

Two Lincoln businesses are helping the Piper-Hay family raise funds to buy a service dog for their 8-year-son, Lewis.
A Kona Ice fundraiser for Lewis will take place Wednesday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Near South neighborhood. A Raising Cane’s fundraiser is planned for Tuesday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. at the 403 N. 48 St. restaurant.
Lewis was adopted by his mother, Heather Piper-Hay, as an infant and was diagnosed in 2019 with ND-PAE (Neurodevelopmental Disorder associated with prenatal alcohol exposure), also known as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
This disorder causes Lewis to suffer from moderate depression, dysregulation with his emotions, daily anxiety and outbursts. The family is raising money for a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder service dog from 4 Paws for Ability. The family has raised $1,585 of their $17,000 goal and is asking the community to participate in their July 15 or 23 fundraisers, or to donate to their son’s cause directly.
Lewis’ doctors and his family said a service dog would help Lewis in his daily life in learning to navigate the world with its uncertainties, and to assist him in regulating his anxiety. The dog will be trained to cope with Lewis’ behaviors by offering him affection and touch stimulus to help calm him. The family also hopes that a service dog would help Lewis make friends his own age and provide independence and security. In addition, the dog would be able to track Lewis if he were ever separated or ran off.
Anyone wishing to donate to Lewis’ cause directly is encouraged to see his Facebook fundraiser “Heather's fundraiser for 4 Paws For Ability” at facebook.com/donate/546249022717148/. Or they can send a check directly to 4 Paws with Lewis Hay on the memo line to 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, Ohio 45385.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!