The community phase of the United Way/CHAD (formerly Community Health Charities of Nebraska) campaign kicked off Thursday, Sept. 5, as campaign leaders embarked to pursue a 2019 goal of $6.85 million.
Last year, the Lincoln campaign raised $6,727,328. This year’s goal is 2% higher.
“Our volunteer leadership set a realistic goal for 2019,” said Michelle Bring, senior director of resource development. “We have faith that our community will respond.
“We’re encouraged by the continued growth of our Pacesetters, which sets the tone of the campaign and precedes the community phase,” Bring added.
Pacesetters’ donations grew by 4% in the 2018 campaign, Bring reported. In 2019, the Pacesetters campaign comprises 15 Lincoln businesses along with 30 United Way and CHAD partner agencies that receive campaign funds. As of early September, this group had raised over $2.4 million, which is 35% of the $6.85 million goal.
Monopoly theme
This year’s campaign has a theme patterned after the popular Monopoly board game and is being chaired, appropriately, by two bankers – Bryan Robertson, wealth management trust adviser for U.S. Bank, and his wife, Doris Robertson, vice president of commercial lending for Union Bank & Trust.
Both have been active United Way supporters for about 30 years. The Robertsons said they are encouraged by the response to this year’s Pacesetters campaign and are optimistic about the community phase.
“Lincoln is a generous community,” observed Bryan. “Donors appreciate the fact that their generous donations help meet the many vital needs of our community.”
Doris added: “Three priority funding areas guide United Way: Education, Income and Health. A strong campaign will support the start of a new two-year funding cycle for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County in 2020.”
How you can help
A gift through your employer via payroll deduction is the most convenient method to donate to United Way. The agency also accepts cash, check or credit card donations, or you can give online at unitedwaylincoln.org.