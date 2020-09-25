BUSINESS NOTE: United Way/CHAD Campaign focuses on community needs

For the past week and a half, campaign co-chairs Mark Stueven of Integrity Marketing Group, Erin Stueven and their kids have been the leaders of a community-wide scavenger hunt, asking viewers to identify various nonprofit organizations serving the community in the areas of Education, Income and Health.
Traditionally, campaign chairs help kick off the United Way/CHAD Campaign at a breakfast for many businesses and organizations in the community. This year, it was not possible to bring together a large crowd to help celebrate what our generous residents can accomplish.
“Right now, many in our community feel isolated and disconnected,” Erin says. “But we can connect digitally. Many of our nonprofit organizations have reimagined how to deliver services, such as through telehealth, or mobile food distributions. We wanted to create this scavenger hunt as a way for our community to discover the amazing work that these agencies are doing and to shine a spotlight on the need as well.”
A majority of the nonprofit organizations serving Lincoln and Lancaster County are facing the loss of fundraising revenue from canceled events and increased costs to deliver the services to meet our community’s most basic needs.
For the grand finale of their scavenger hunt, the Stuevens had the pleasure of announcing that the Campaign had already raised $X, thanks to 32 businesses and organizations as well as numerous individuals who contributed through the early Pacesetters campaign.
“The success of the Pacesetter results show just how generous our Lincoln community is,” says Mark. “Success of this campaign means that vital programs relied on by our coworkers, friends and neighbors can continue as they get back on their feet.”
With close to 400 more companies and organizations still to run their campaigns, the entire community is encouraged to chip in and help.
“We know we’re better off when we come together,” Erin says. “Just like the United Way motto LIVE UNITED, we have to unite through generosity to strengthen our community.”
To find out how you can help create lasting change and improve Lincoln by donating your time and resources, go to unitedwaylincoln.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!