BUSINESS NOTE: United Way/CHAD Campaign focuses on community needs

For the past week and a half, campaign co-chairs Mark Stueven of Integrity Marketing Group, Erin Stueven and their kids have been the leaders of a community-wide scavenger hunt, asking viewers to identify various nonprofit organizations serving the community in the areas of Education, Income and Health.

Traditionally, campaign chairs help kick off the United Way/CHAD Campaign at a breakfast for many businesses and organizations in the community. This year, it was not possible to bring together a large crowd to help celebrate what our generous residents can accomplish.

“Right now, many in our community feel isolated and disconnected,” Erin says. “But we can connect digitally. Many of our nonprofit organizations have reimagined how to deliver services, such as through telehealth, or mobile food distributions. We wanted to create this scavenger hunt as a way for our community to discover the amazing work that these agencies are doing and to shine a spotlight on the need as well.”

A majority of the nonprofit organizations serving Lincoln and Lancaster County are facing the loss of fundraising revenue from canceled events and increased costs to deliver the services to meet our community’s most basic needs.