Bud's Thrift Shoppe, a fundraiser for Bridges to Hope, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its new location at 2226 O St. today, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Men's and women's clothing, furniture and home decor prices will be marked down throughout the store.
Starting at 11 a.m., lunch will be provided by Pepe's Bistro and the Bridges to Hope volunteers for a minimum donation of $5. Entertainment will be provided by The Greasers rock and roll band and friends.
Bud's Thrift Shoppe recently moved from its location next to the Bridges to Hope warehouse on South Sixth Street to the O Street location. Bridges to Hope provides clothing, furniture, household items and personal care items to men and women who have been incarcerated.
For more information, email kathy@bridgestohopene.org or call 402-420-5697.