Throughout October, several breast cancer events happen throughout Lincoln to raise awareness, encourage early detection and raise money to find a cure. One event that always stands out is the Making Strides Walk at Holmes Lake, coordinated by the American Cancer Society. Hundreds of survivors, friends and family members join together to walk with purpose to help end this disease.
A longtime supporter of the walk and a champion for helping women fight the disease is Surgical Associates PC. For over a decade, this medical practice has built on the momentum of this special day by organizing its annual Survivors BBQ celebration. This year was no different, as the doctors and staff served up hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and pink cookies for nearly 200 of their current and former patients and their teams.
The Survivors BBQ celebrates patients’ strength and determination in fighting breast cancer. Surgical Associates hosts it the same day as the walk so that patients can attend the walk with their family and friends, and then reconnect with their Surgical Associates medical team and fellow patients.
“Seeing our patients be so brave and determined while they fight this terrible disease is inspiring to us,” said Dr. Michael Norris. “I love this annual event. I get to reconnect with my patients and their families. We are so proud of their determination and want them to know we are here to support them now and throughout their journey.”
This year, in an effort to raise more funds, ChefauChef agreed to donate two “Wham Bam Meals” each month for an entire year as a prize. Monica Gotschall was the winner of this effort. In addition to sponsoring the luncheon, Surgical Associates donated an additional $2,767 to the American Cancer Society.
Drs. Norris and Greg Fitzke lead the Breast Cancer Division at Surgical Associates. The division supports patients from initial detection and surveillance to surgery and everywhere in between.
“All it takes is one phone call to us, and that one phone call will initiate our team’s response in organizing all the appointments and tests for the patient,” said Fitzke. “We want to do all we can to reduce the stress for the patients and their loved ones during this tough time, as well as work to get as much as possible streamlined into one day.”
For more information, see surgicalassociatespc.net/breast-cancer-division.