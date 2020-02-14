Brazilian Carnaval Party Feb. 22
Brazilian Carnaval Party Feb. 22

A night celebrating Brazilian food, music, dancing and culture will take place at Rodizio Grill, 737 P St., on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Brazilian Carnaval is a fundraiser that benefits the Nebraska Chapter of the Partners of the Americas -- Nebraska’s educational, cultural and business connection to Brazil. 

The evening will kick off with a pre-carnaval dinner from 7-8:30 p.m. A disc jockey will spin the sensual sounds of Brazil starting at 9 p.m., and a contest will be held for those donning costumes.

Rodizio’s cash bar will offer caipirinhas (Brazil’s national cocktail), batidas and other drink specials as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Caipirinhas and batidas are mixed with cachaça, a Brazilian rum made from sugar cane.

Pre-sale dinner tickets are $27.63 (this price includes admission to the carnaval party). Seating is limited and pre-pay only. Tickets may be purchased at http://NebraskaPoA.square.site. Party-only tickets may be purchased online or at the door for $10.50. Adults and children are encouraged to attend.

Editor’s note: "Carnaval," the Portuguese spelling for Carnival, is a pre-Lenten celebration that is similar to Mardi Gras.

