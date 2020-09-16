Book sales to benefit Eastmont Foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proceeds from sales of the book “Game Day Memories: Tailgaters, Touchdowns & Traditions,” written by local authors Mary Jane Nielsen, Jonathan Roth, Beth Vogel and Russ Vogel, have been designated to benefit the Eastmont Foundation.

Intially printed in 2010 by Settell’s Printing in Lincoln, this 200-page paperback includes contributed stories, pictures and memorabilia about the people, places and events surrounding something we all miss this fall – the experience of Nebraska Football game days.

“Thank you to Mary Jane Ringmuth and Beth and Russ Vogel, who are making this generous gift of these “Game Day Memories” books to help the Eastmont Foundation raise needed funds to provide benevolent care to seniors,” said Scott Larson, director of development at Eastmont. “This is a ‘win-win’ for everyone – those who can enjoy reliving the days of Husker game days past during this fall season, and those seniors who will benefit from the benevolent care they receive.”

Only 100 books are available. To order a “Game Day Memories” book, mail a $20 check payable to “Eastmont Foundation” to the Foundation at 6315 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Ordered books may be picked up at Eastmont’s front desk during regular business hours. For more information, contact Scott Larson at 402-486-2281 or scottl@eastmontliving.com.

