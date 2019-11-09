{{featured_button_text}}
Bird receives Varner award at Lighthouse fundraiser

Nancy Bird receives Lighthouse’s Woody Varner Leadership Award from Lighthouse President Pete Allman (left) and Executive Director Bill Michener Oct. 25 at Lincoln Country Club. The award was presented during the Big Red Beacon Bash fundraiser, which raised over $50,000 for Lighthouse’s after-school program. Bird served on Lighthouse ‘s board of directors and sat on its executive committee, and now serves on its board of trustees. Other honors Bird has received include Lincoln High’s Distinguished Alum and Junior League's Sustaining Member of the Year award. She has led many fundraisers for the Newman Center. Lighthouse's mission is to promote the mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of adolescents.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments