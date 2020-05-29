Big Virtual Climb steps up to take cancer down

“While everyone is working to adjust to a 'new normal,' LLS is making sure to not forget the over 1.3 million people living with or in remission from a blood cancer, many of whom are children,” said Jenna Sager, LLS’s Nebraska chapter executive director. “LLS is up to the challenge to take on the most complex challenges in the blood cancers as we reimagine the way we fundraise. On June 13 we will climb as one.”

Team Nebraska Big Climb encourages all residents to participate in LLS’s Big Virtual Climb. Once registered, LLS provides all the tools needed, including a heart-pumping music playlist with motivational messages, to raise funds and train to be ready for the big day.

Here’s how it works:

• Climb your way. On June 13, participants will gather virtually for an inspirational and uplifting Opening Ceremony before they’re sent off on a personal virtual climb, walk or run.

• Fundraise your way. Every dollar raised fuels LLS’s research to advance new and better cancer treatments, and to provide support for the 1.4 million people in America with blood cancer.