Big Virtual Climb steps up to take cancer down

In a world of uncertainty, one thing is for sure — cancer doesn’t stop during a global crisis.
On Saturday, June 13, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will host a trailblazing nationwide event, Big Virtual Climb -- 61 stories and 1,762 steps up San Francisco’s iconic Salesforce Tower. The event will support LLS’s investment in groundbreaking research to advance blood cancer cures and its patient education and services, including financial support and clinical trial navigation.
Nebraskans, of Team Nebraska Big Climb, will scale new heights joining Big Virtual Climb in honor of blood cancer patient Nick Howe, of Omaha, who is the official “Honored Hero” for Nebraska’s fundraising campaign.
Nick was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in June of 2016. He endured several cancer treatments, including a stem cell transplant, none of which were successful for him.
In November of 2017, Nick underwent a new treatment called CAR T-cell therapy. The therapy was successful and helped him achieve remission.
His story serves as inspiration for Team Nebraska Big Climb, as members continue to train and raise funds in his honor, and help achieve a world where nobody in the Nebraska community, or anywhere, has to experience the devastation of cancer.
“While everyone is working to adjust to a 'new normal,' LLS is making sure to not forget the over 1.3 million people living with or in remission from a blood cancer, many of whom are children,” said Jenna Sager, LLS’s Nebraska chapter executive director. “LLS is up to the challenge to take on the most complex challenges in the blood cancers as we reimagine the way we fundraise. On June 13 we will climb as one.”
Team Nebraska Big Climb encourages all residents to participate in LLS’s Big Virtual Climb. Once registered, LLS provides all the tools needed, including a heart-pumping music playlist with motivational messages, to raise funds and train to be ready for the big day.
Here’s how it works:
• Climb your way. On June 13, participants will gather virtually for an inspirational and uplifting Opening Ceremony before they’re sent off on a personal virtual climb, walk or run.
• Fundraise your way. Every dollar raised fuels LLS’s research to advance new and better cancer treatments, and to provide support for the 1.4 million people in America with blood cancer.
• Train your way. LLS provides weekly training guides highlighting famous staircases across the country so participants are well prepared and motivated.
While Big Virtual Climb is LLS’s newest addition to its national fundraising campaign portfolio, LLS pioneered this novel charity climb approach 30 years ago in Seattle. All of LLS’s signature fundraisers have helped it invest nearly $1.3 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising science, including immunotherapy and personalized medicine.
Many of these groundbreaking treatment approaches are now being tested in clinical trials for other cancers and diseases.
To learn more and join the fight against cancer with Virtual Big Climb, visit www.lls.org/big-climb.
