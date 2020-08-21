Belmont Community Center to get $15K brand update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Belmont Community Center (BCC), 3335 N. 12th St., has been selected from among 22 applicants as winner of a Brand Revolution Giveaway offered by Lincoln-based Revolution Wraps.

BCC has been an integral part of the Belmont neighborhood since 1937. The center works to provide high quality youth programming while supporting the broader community. BCC provides programs for school-age children, meeting rooms and a gym for the community in addition to hosting AA meetings.

"While the Belmont Community Center has spent the last 83 years focused on the community and their programs, they have not been able to devote much time to marketing," said Nicole Compton, director of client services at Revolution Wraps. "As a result, the center lacks a consistent brand, including logo, colors and fonts. Their signage and web presence are also minimal.

"We are excited to provide a strong set of brand standards and logos so they can continue to focus on serving the community," Compton added. "We also look forward to providing them with beautiful interior and exterior signage that will reflect their importance in the community."

As part of the package, BCC will partner with Skwintz, which provides website development and design for businesses of all sizes.

Revolution Wraps was founded in 2004 by brothers Scott and Ryan Stara. Since starting the company, the Staras have hired 40 employees and wrapped more than 18,000 vehicles. Creating environmental graphics has also become a big part of Revolution's business and has grown over the years, providing graphics for office spaces, schools, hospitals and clinics.

