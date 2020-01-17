‘Be the Voice Lincoln’ to benefit CASA

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Lancaster County will host its second-annual “Be the Voice Lincoln” singing competition Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 West O St.

The event involves 12-16 singing competitors and three local celebrity judges. Seven voices will move on to the finale, and the audience will vote for the winner. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

To sign up as a singer (no fee), contact Kelly Winnik at 402-770-9598 or kellywinnik@mac.com.

For tickets, which include appetizers and one vote, go to casa4lancaster.org. Funds raised support CASA’s work on behalf of abused and neglected children.

