‘Be the Voice Lincoln’ to benefit CASA
View Comments

‘Be the Voice Lincoln’ to benefit CASA

{{featured_button_text}}

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Lancaster County will host its second-annual “Be the Voice Lincoln” singing competition Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 West O St.

The event involves 12-16 singing competitors and three local celebrity judges. Seven voices will move on to the finale, and the audience will vote for the winner. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

To sign up as a singer (no fee), contact Kelly Winnik at 402-770-9598 or kellywinnik@mac.com.

For tickets, which include appetizers and one vote, go to casa4lancaster.org. Funds raised support CASA’s work on behalf of abused and neglected children.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News