Be the Voice event supports CASA for Lancaster County

CASA for Lancaster County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) hosted the second annual Be the Voice Lincoln singing competition Feb. 6 at the Pla Mor Ballroom. The event shined a light on one of CASA’s core values: Be the voice of the child! Money raised will support CASA's volunteer recruitment and training.
Dawn Rockey, executive director of CASA for Lancaster County, said, “Our second annual event was a huge success, thanks to the hard work of many individuals. We are grateful to all the singers, coaches and emcee for donating their talent and time to help raise funds and awareness for our mission.”
Twelve singers performed in blind auditions for coaches Ava Thomas, publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star; Gerit Schell, State Farm agent; and Jonathan Leach, local musician and new music director of City Impact. Seven contestants advanced to the finale, where guests were treated to inspiring performances, then voted for the winner. The $150 first prize was awarded to Michelle Ingle of Lincoln.
Master of Ceremonies was Kevin Winnik, owner of Light Social Marketing.
"Pla Mor General Manager Mike Ruth and staff were outstanding hosts," said Kelly Winnik, CASA board member and event coordinator. "The venue was a fun space for our event.”
ChefauChef catered the heavy appetizer buffet. “Chef Aaron Young’s food and service exceeded our expectations," Rockey said. "He delivered more food when we ran low, a service most caterers will not provide.”
About CASA for Lancaster County
CASA for Lancaster County is a local not-for-profit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children in the court system so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes. CASA recruits, trains and supports local community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Juvenile Court.
CASA volunteers understand the impact of abuse and neglect on the community as a whole and are using their talents to make a real difference.
“They are a stable adult in children's lives when everything else is chaos,” Rockey said. “Children served by CASA volunteers have a positive role model who helps them gain a voice, achieve safety and stability, and develop a sense of self-worth."
For more information about CASA and how to support it, contact Rockey at drockey@casa4lancaster.org or 402-474-5161.