Be the Voice event supports CASA for Lancaster County

CASA for Lancaster County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) hosted the second annual Be the Voice Lincoln singing competition Feb. 6 at the Pla Mor Ballroom. The event shined a light on one of CASA’s core values: Be the voice of the child! Money raised will support CASA's volunteer recruitment and training.

Dawn Rockey, executive director of CASA for Lancaster County, said, “Our second annual event was a huge success, thanks to the hard work of many individuals. We are grateful to all the singers, coaches and emcee for donating their talent and time to help raise funds and awareness for our mission.”

Twelve singers performed in blind auditions for coaches Ava Thomas, publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star; Gerit Schell, State Farm agent; and Jonathan Leach, local musician and new music director of City Impact. Seven contestants advanced to the finale, where guests were treated to inspiring performances, then voted for the winner. The $150 first prize was awarded to Michelle Ingle of Lincoln.

Master of Ceremonies was Kevin Winnik, owner of Light Social Marketing.

"Pla Mor General Manager Mike Ruth and staff were outstanding hosts," said Kelly Winnik, CASA board member and event coordinator. "The venue was a fun space for our event.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}