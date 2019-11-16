Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the Lincoln community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.
Since the program’s inception in 2003, it has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide. Last year, more than 900 Lincoln-area seniors received 1,200 gifts.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Monica Kuhns, owner of the Lincoln Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”
Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with generous support from area businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care office serving the Lincoln area has partnered with Aging Partners, Meals on Wheels and local low-income senior housing communities to collect the names and wishes of area seniors in need.
It’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display now through Dec. 6. Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to wrap it — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Kuhns. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
• Lincoln area CVS pharmacies;
You have free articles remaining.
• Danny’s Downtown Deli, 941 O St.;
• Four Star Card & Gift Gallery, 5500 Old Cheney Rd.;
• Buddha Leaf CBD, 4848 Normal Blvd., Suite D;
• Fanchon’s Nails, 6101 S. 56th St.;
• Energize Home Medical, 1400 N. 48th St.; and
• The Coffee Roaster, 5022 Old Cheney Rd.
A public gift-wrapping party is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 from 3-6 p.m. or until finished. RSVP by calling 402-423-8119.
For more details about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 402-423-8119.