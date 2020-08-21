Bank continues presenting sponsorship of Give to Lincoln Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Community Foundation announced Aug. 18 that West Gate Bank has committed to Give to Lincoln Day for the next three years as the presenting sponsor.

“As a locally owned community bank, giving back to Lincoln is such an important part of our mission,” said Carl Sjulin, president of West Gate Bank. “Our continued commitment to Give to Lincoln Day is one of the many ways we are investing back into the community to keep Lincoln growing and thriving. We are proud to partner with the Lincoln Community Foundation as the presenting sponsor for Give to Lincoln Day.”

“We are so grateful for West Gate Bank’s ongoing support of Give To Lincoln Day,” said Barbara Bartle, LCF president. “Their commitment since day one has been invaluable to the event, which many local nonprofits depend on.”

The 10th annual giving day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Give to Lincoln Day was established by LCF in 2011. The most recent giving day event in 2020 raised a record $7 million for 448 local nonprofits. LCF strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. For more information, visit LCF.org.

