Bank awards $895K to organizations providing COVID-19 relief

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded $895,000 in workforce stability grants to 63 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing additional relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, through two rounds of funding this year, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in philanthropic and impact investments to community partners working to support those most financially impacted by the current crisis.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FNBO has remained committed to doing our part to mitigate the financial impact this virus has had throughout our communities,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. “As a result, we’ve directed our community investments in a manner that supports nonprofit organizations that are working to address both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”

The second round of grants primarily support workforce stability programs. FNBO has awarded grants to organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development, such as employment case management, employment skill development, employment search support, job placement and job coaching.