AT&T donates $23K to Center for People in Need

The Center for People in Need received a contribution of $23,000 from AT&T on April 21 to help serve the needs of low-income families and individuals in the Lincoln area. Gov. Pete Ricketts also recognized the Center, along with People’s City Mission and AT&T, for their efforts to serve those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

“As we’ve seen unemployment numbers climb during this crisis, we know people are struggling,” said Ricketts. “We appreciate all the work these agencies do every single day for those in need, but especially now during these very difficult circumstances. What they do is nothing short of heroic.”

There has been a measureable increase in need at the Center, said Chris Funk, its executive director. In five weeks, more than 400 new families have visited the Center’s drive-through food and diaper distributions.

The Center for People in Need is a community-based nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income people achieve economic independence. For the safety of clients and staff, Center services are currently limited to food and diaper distribution. For more information and to make a donation to the Center, go to cfpin.org.

