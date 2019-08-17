Speaking at The Career Academy in Lincoln Aug. 13, AT&T Director for External Affairs Dustin Blythe announced a $21,000 contribution to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools to support The Career Academy program.
The contribution brings AT&T’s total support to $77,000 with the goal to give high school students in the Lincoln area the skill set to work and thrive in a corporate environment and succeed in college and their careers.
As access to skilled technology workers becomes increasingly vital to the U.S. economy, AT&T is supporting The Career Academy’s effort to develop coursework that engages and challenges students and helps prepare them to do well in school, graduate and pursue a career.
“From a business perspective, there is no greater investment than an investment in our youth. Their innovative spirit, drive and forward-thinking hold the key to our future and our country’s ability to compete in the global economy,” said Blythe. “Through programs such as The Career Academy, we can help fill the talent pipeline by ensuring that the future workforce of our state and country will be stocked with qualified employees who have the drive, professionalism and 21st century skills that American businesses need to remain competitive.”
“We’re thankful for all of the support that we’ve received from AT&T,” said Dan Hohensee, director of The Career Academy. “Working with business partners such as AT&T, The Career Academy can help prepare students for highly-skilled, in-demand jobs and foster an environment that encourages career discovery and success.”