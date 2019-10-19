{{featured_button_text}}
'Around the World' fundraiser supports GIRLPowR

Lincoln-based nonprofit GIRLPowR held it sixth-annual "Around the World" fundraising gala Thursday evening, Oct. 10 -- this year in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse. Here Natalie Al Jumaili, 13, who was originally from Iraq, and her mother provide testimonials of how GIRLPowR has empowered Natalie. The event included ethnically influenced hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auctions, live music, cultural performances and henna art. Funds raised will help educate and empower additional girls in Lincoln and around the world. Founder and Executive Director Julie Reager started GIRLPowR in September 2013 to give girls in Nicaragua the same access to education and careers as boys. Since then, she has expanded the program's reach both in Lincoln and abroad. Watch for more details in the December L Magazine, which will be distributed Nov. 21.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
