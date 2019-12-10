Annual Sing from the Heart dessert concert benefits HopeSpoke

The Arts for the Soul music and fine arts series at First Presbyterian Church held its annual Sing from the Heart dessert concert and charity fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 17.
The First Presbyterian Choir performed under the direction of Dr. Brian Pfoltner, along with storyteller Pippa White. This year, the annual event was family-oriented with the theme “Childhood Memories.” Music included an arrangement of “Jesus Loves Me” as well as a John Rutter composition called “Look at the World.”
White told several stories, including an inspiring true story that took place near Seward many years ago. She also read the well-known fable of “The Tortoise and the Hare” with the choir and sang a fun arrangement of that same text.
Each year, the Sing from the Heart concert highlights a local nonprofit that is doing wonderful work in our community, and then takes a freewill offering for that organization. This year, the featured group was HopeSpoke (formerly the Child Guidance Center), whose mission is to inspire healthy futures for children and their families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services.
Katie McLeese Stephenson, executive director of HopeSpoke, spoke to the audience about the work that her organization is doing in the community and why it is so important. Over $2,150 was raised for HopeSpoke. An ice cream reception followed the concert.