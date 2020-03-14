Annual Make-A-Wish ‘Wish Ball’ raises $180K

Make-A-Wish also granted wish kid Carter’s wish to go on a Disney Cruise Line live. Thanks to all the generous sponsors and attendees, this event raised $180,000, which will be used to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Nebraska.

Since its inception, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has granted over 2,800 wishes to children in Nebraska. Currently, over 140 children in Nebraska have wishes to fulfill. The goal of this event was to raise money to fulfill those wishes in 2020. Every wish is designed specifically for that child by the wish-granting team. The wish experience enriches the life of the child and his/her entire family. For family members, it is a time to create cherished memories that may have to last forever, and it gives them a chance to celebrate being a family and, for a short time, forget about doctor visits and medical appointments.