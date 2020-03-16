Annual Dog Expo raises funds for Domesti-PUPS

In a stark contrast to last year’s 8 inches of snow that fell the night before the annual I Love My Dog Expo, this year’s 13th annual family-friendly event for dog lovers occurred during a warm, sunny weekend Feb. 22-23 with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As a result, attendance was higher at 2,800.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed canine camaraderie. Their human guests found entertainment, games, training demonstrations and shopping with 70 vendors that showcased their products and services while helping to promote responsible dog ownership at the Lancaster Event Center. This year, dog-training demonstrations included freestyle, rally, agility and nosework (sniffing to find hidden objects) demos by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, dog tricks, and service dog demos by Domesti-PUPS.

Proceeds from the Expo, estimated at $45,000 at press time, benefit Domesti-PUPS, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a service organization that provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs, educational programs and a rescue dog training/adoption program.