Annual Dog Expo raises funds for Domesti-PUPS

In a stark contrast to last year’s 8 inches of snow that fell the night before the annual I Love My Dog Expo, this year’s 13th annual family-friendly event for dog lovers occurred during a warm, sunny weekend Feb. 22-23 with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As a result, attendance was higher at 2,800.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed canine camaraderie. Their human guests found entertainment, games, training demonstrations and shopping with 70 vendors that showcased their products and services while helping to promote responsible dog ownership at the Lancaster Event Center. This year, dog-training demonstrations included freestyle, rally, agility and nosework (sniffing to find hidden objects) demos by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, dog tricks, and service dog demos by Domesti-PUPS.
Proceeds from the Expo, estimated at $45,000 at press time, benefit Domesti-PUPS, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a service organization that provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs, educational programs and a rescue dog training/adoption program.
"This year's event was definitely a celebration to showcase what Domesti-PUPS has done over the last 20 years,” said Michelle O’Dea, founder and executive director of Domesti-PUPS. “We are proud of what we have become, and this has only been possible with the generosity of our volunteers’ time and talents. We wouldn't be here without them."
In addition to raising funds at the event, O’Dea raised community awareness about the different types of service dogs available:
• Service dogs are any dog trained to perform tasks for an individual with a physical or psychiatric disability. Service dogs are task-trained to mitigate a person’s disability. They are generally allowed in public places through the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Emotional support dogs provide comfort to a person with a mental illness/disability. This type of dog does not require training. Emotional support dogs are not allowed in public places – only in non-pet housing and on airplanes.
• Therapy dogs provide therapy in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers, schools and other venues. Therapy dogs receive obedience training and are selected for their temperaments. They are allowed in public places only where invited.
For more details on Domesti-PUPS services, see domesti-pups.org.