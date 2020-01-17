Ameritas funds $15K in Bright Lights scholarships

Bright Lights recently received $15,000 from the Ameritas Charitable Foundation to help provide need-based scholarships to elementary and middle school students to participate in summer hands-on learning opportunities.

Started by two Lincoln women over 30 years ago, Bright Lights typically offers over 100 camps to more than 1,500 students each summer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During their camp, students are immersed in their chosen topic for a week of hands-on learning not often offered to students during the school year. The camp teaches children STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts/literature and mathematics) principles. Programs expand children’s views of the world and help them build new relationships with students who share similar interests.

Camps will be hosted at Holmes Elementary School and various community sites around Lincoln.

“As a nonprofit organization serving students in our area, we are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Ameritas,” said Lori Paulsen, Bright Lights executive director. “Because of this gift to our scholarship program, more students will have the opportunity to participate in our camps, and therefore further fuel their exposure to science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.”

“Education is a crucial element of our community’s overall well-being,” said Liz Ring Carlson, Ameritas second vice president for corporate communications and community relations. “By providing these educational services, Bright Lights is able to prevent learning gaps and shepherd tomorrow’s leaders.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0