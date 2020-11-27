Aktion Club donates to Lincoln Food Bank

The Aktion Club of Lincoln is a service club for adults living with disabling conditions. It is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Cornhusker and by People First of Nebraska.

This fall, Aktion Club members were given a $150 gift card to a local grocery store, and they conducted an online auction for the gift card that raised $275, said James Brewer, Aktion Club adviser.

In addition, a generous donor matched that high bid, resulting in a total of $550 to divide between the Aktion Club and People First of Lincoln, the community partner in sponsoring the Aktion Club, Brewer said.

At the Nov. 14 Aktion Club meeting, members selected the Food Bank of Lincoln to receive a donation of $75 to help support its work for families and children during the holiday season.

