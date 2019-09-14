The annual Air Force Association (AFA) scholarship golf tournament will tee off Monday, Sept. 30 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.
A 10:30 a.m. check-in and lunch with a noon shotgun start-scramble format will be followed by a 4:30 p.m. dinner and awards.
Tournament fee is $100. The chapter presents three $1,000 scholarships to ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) and Civil Air Patrol cadets. It selects an Outstanding Teacher of the Year from local schools and holds an annual awards banquet to recognize outstanding members in the Nebraska Air National Guard; University of Nebraska, Lincoln AFROTC; Lincoln Public schools AFJrROTC and the 155th Civil Air Patrol.
In addition, the chapter financially supports AFA CyberPatriot Teams at the LPS Career Academy in a nationwide computer network defense competition.
Entry deadline is Sept. 24. Questions, registration and hole sponsor information can be addressed to Rick Holdcroft at 402-350-4097 or rholdcroft@cox.net.