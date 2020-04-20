Acklies honored with Charity Award for community leadership and philanthropy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wooden sign with a simple statement hung in Duane Acklie’s office at home. It read, “Always be a country boy.” A personal statement that speaks to the Midwestern values of hard work and humility.

Duane and Phyllis Acklie purchased Crete Carrier in 1971, and two years later moved its headquarters to Lincoln. Today, Crete Carrier is one of the nation's largest privately-owned trucking companies, and the Acklies’ business and philanthropic investments reverberate throughout Lincoln and across the state. Theirs is a legacy of giving back to the community that surrounds them.

It is because of this longstanding legacy that Duane and Phyllis have been named the 2020 Charity Award recipients. Duane will be recognized posthumously when Phyllis receives this distinguished award at the Community Foundation’s annual Donor Recognition luncheon later this year.

“The Charity Award is a gift to the community,” said Barbara Bartle, president of Lincoln Community Foundation. “This award provides an opportunity for all of us to recognize the Acklies for their incredible vision and leadership.”