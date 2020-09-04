AARP awards Community Challenge grant to NeighborWorks

NeighborWorks Lincoln has been named a recipient of a 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of three grantees selected in Nebraska.
The $24,300 grant will support an evolving community garden special project to build lasting connections in an attractive space where diverse nearby residents can grow their own food.
The project, on a lot at 14th and D streets, involves planting garden beds and installing entrance structures, landscaping, benches and poles for stringed lights.
“NeighborWorks Lincoln is looking forward to further engaging the community, creating an inviting space for nearby residents to grow their own food while getting to know their neighbors,” said Pat Anderson-Sifuentez, community engagement spokesperson for NeighborWorks. "This project will build on the work that our partners in Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Community Crops have done at the garden site. Support from AARP enables us to take the project to the next level."
The project is part of the largest number of Community Challenge grants to date, with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement “quick-action” projects to create more livable communities across all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All projects are expected to be completed by Dec. 18 and are designed to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
• Create vibrant public places by improving open spaces and parks and activating main streets.
• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options by increasing connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, and access to a wider range of transportation choices.
• Encourage the availability of a range of housing by increasing accessible and affordable housing solutions.
• Increase civic engagement and demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” by bringing together local leaders and residents from all backgrounds to address challenges.
• Support coronavirus response and recovery efforts by ensuring older adults’ access to information, essential services and civic life.
“We are incredibly excited to support NeighborWorks as they work to make immediate improvements in Lincoln, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change,” said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. “Our goal at AARP Nebraska is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities, and the coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the importance of this work.”
Other Nebraska grantees include the City of Hebron and the Haigler Community Foundation. The full list of grantees can be found at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge.
The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. View an interactive map of all of the Community Challenge projects and AARP Nebraska’s livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.
