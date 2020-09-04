AARP awards Community Challenge grant to NeighborWorks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NeighborWorks Lincoln has been named a recipient of a 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of three grantees selected in Nebraska.

The $24,300 grant will support an evolving community garden special project to build lasting connections in an attractive space where diverse nearby residents can grow their own food.

The project, on a lot at 14th and D streets, involves planting garden beds and installing entrance structures, landscaping, benches and poles for stringed lights.

“NeighborWorks Lincoln is looking forward to further engaging the community, creating an inviting space for nearby residents to grow their own food while getting to know their neighbors,” said Pat Anderson-Sifuentez, community engagement spokesperson for NeighborWorks. "This project will build on the work that our partners in Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Community Crops have done at the garden site. Support from AARP enables us to take the project to the next level."