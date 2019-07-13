A Warmer Day’s third annual summer fundraiser, “Back to the ‘80s,” will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 20, and will feature local band AM/FM at the Fundamental Athletic Academy, 8400 Cody Dr.
The party includes appetizers, live music, signature ‘80s cocktails, cash bar, dancing, raffle, prizes, live auction and surprises throughout the evening.
All proceeds go to support A Warmer Day, which provides coats and other winter apparel to underprivileged children and families in Nebraska. More details/tickets: awarmerday.org or 402-480-7463.