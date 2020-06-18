A certainty: We are all in this together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Uncertain times.

You hear that expression a lot these days, and I get it, but I am certain about a lot of things, actually.

I am certain that whatever trouble we find, we can get through it. Together.

Did you see the numbers for Give to Lincoln Day? My goodness, all the goodness. We are sure grateful for all of it at the Food Bank of Lincoln. We are also grateful that so many of our good-doing partners saw such tremendous giving as well.

I am certain that the help will come from all sources. As much as we appreciated all the Give to Lincoln support, we also appreciated the $280 we recently received from a collection taken up by inmates in our correctional facilities.

I am certain that this too shall pass, but not tomorrow. The lines are still long. Here are the number of families receiving food at a few of our recent drive-through distributions: Lincoln High School, 300; Elliott Elementary School. 270; Crete, 260; Tecumseh, 230; Roper Elementary School, 220; Beaver Crossing, 120.

Yep, 120 families in the Beaver Crossing area. The need is real, and it can be found around every southeast Nebraska corner in our service area.