4 Lincoln students awarded $1K Hy-Vee scholarships

Four Lincoln students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.

In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary this year, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.

High school students from Lincoln receiving scholarships are:

• Lily Noel and Anthony Ward, O Street Hy-Vee; and

• Emily Uphoff and Dean Wiegert, Northern Lights Hy-Vee.

Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships.

“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”

High school students selected for this year’s scholarships had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29. Their average years of service working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years. For the college scholarship recipients, the average GPA was 3.81 and the average years of service was 3.03 years.

