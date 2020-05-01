$37K in food items donated to Food Bank of Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Meat District, donated more than $37,000 in meat and other food items to the Food Bank of Lincoln on April 27.

The 9,000-pound donation is part of “Feeding the Frontlines,” a series of donations that Hy-Vee and Meat District are making to help provide meat and other items to food banks throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

“We are extremely grateful for Meat District’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”

In addition to various packages of chicken and pork, donations included rice, pasta, breadcrumbs and seasonings. The donation comes as food banks across Nebraska are working to keep their shelves stocked due to increased demand from COVID-19.

The Food Bank of Lincoln is a member of Feeding America, serving 16 Nebraska counties including Polk, York, Fillmore, Thayer, Butler, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, Saunders, Lancaster, Gage, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee, Nemaha and Richardson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0