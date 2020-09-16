23rd annual Golf Classic raises funds for Eastmont Foundation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weather was damp, but the spirits were high, as 120 golfers participated in the 23rd annual Eastmont Foundation Golf Classic Tournament Sept. 11 at Wilderness Ridge.

Former tournament participants as well as new friends gathered to help raise funds for benevolent care for seniors.

Eastmont and Eastmont Foundation staff members welcomed the golfers and thanked them for their continued commitment to the Eastmont Foundation’s cause. Without the generous support of the participants and sponsors, this event would not be possible. This year’s Grand Sponsors were Sampson Construction and Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather LLP.

This year’s event did not include the annual banquet or silent auction, but concentrated solely on having fun on the course with a spirit of friendly competition.

Winning first place Championship Flight with a score of 54 was the O’Keefe Elevator team. The first place First Flight award went to the Weathercraft team with a score of 68. The Friends of the Foundation award winner (randomly drawn from non-placing teams) was the All Makes team.