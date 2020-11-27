 Skip to main content
2020 Holiday Run goes virtual
2020 Holiday Run goes virtual

The Lincoln Track Club’s 20th annual Holiday Run on Sunday, Dec. 6, will be a virtual event that will benefit furry friends at the Capital Humane Society.

After consulting with local health officials about current risks associated with COVID-19, the Lincoln Track Club’s 20th annual Holiday Run on Sunday, Dec. 6, has moved from an in-person event at Pioneers Park to a virtual run.

While this change may seem like a big holiday humbug, it doesn’t have to be! The outdoors are still open. Running and walking are still open. And your dog? He/she isn’t going to turn you down when you get the leash out!

So, put your best Santa gear on and get your miles in. Here are the details:

• The run supports our furry friends at the Capital Humane Society, and you still have time to register at https://bit.ly/2HtSbT7. All proceeds go to the Capital Humane Society.

• As a virtual event, you can run/walk whatever distance you like from Dec. 6-13.

• Take a picture of yourself and Fido decked out in your holiday gear, and post it on the LTC Facebook page using the hashtag #RunForBowWowsAndMeows. Be sure to tag the Capital Humane Society. Three entries will win a prize. Be creative and have fun!

• If you want your race packet, you can pick it up Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Lincoln Running Company, 1213 Q St. Be sure to select your pickup time when you register. Bring your dog along, and he/she will get a special treat from Nellie's Pet Snacks. You are also welcome to drop off donations to the Capital Humane Society.

• There will be a special gift for Kids Grand Prix runners at packet pickup.

Don't let COVID-19 take away your holiday cheer. Jingle your way to an area park with your dog in support of the Capital Humane Society.

