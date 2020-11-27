2020 Holiday Run goes virtual

After consulting with local health officials about current risks associated with COVID-19, the Lincoln Track Club’s 20th annual Holiday Run on Sunday, Dec. 6, has moved from an in-person event at Pioneers Park to a virtual run.
While this change may seem like a big holiday humbug, it doesn’t have to be! The outdoors are still open. Running and walking are still open. And your dog? He/she isn’t going to turn you down when you get the leash out!
So, put your best Santa gear on and get your miles in. Here are the details:
• The run supports our furry friends at the Capital Humane Society, and you still have time to register at https://bit.ly/2HtSbT7. All proceeds go to the Capital Humane Society.
• As a virtual event, you can run/walk whatever distance you like from Dec. 6-13.
• Take a picture of yourself and Fido decked out in your holiday gear, and post it on the LTC Facebook page using the hashtag #RunForBowWowsAndMeows. Be sure to tag the Capital Humane Society. Three entries will win a prize. Be creative and have fun!
• If you want your race packet, you can pick it up Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Lincoln Running Company, 1213 Q St. Be sure to select your pickup time when you register. Bring your dog along, and he/she will get a special treat from Nellie's Pet Snacks. You are also welcome to drop off donations to the Capital Humane Society.
• There will be a special gift for Kids Grand Prix runners at packet pickup.
Don't let COVID-19 take away your holiday cheer. Jingle your way to an area park with your dog in support of the Capital Humane Society.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!