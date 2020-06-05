2 local nonprofits receive Humanities Nebraska grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has awarded CARES Act grants to two Lincoln nonprofits that focus on the humanities.

History Nebraska, formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society, received a $10,000 grant, and Locally Grown received a $2,500 grant.

Funding for these grants is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. The funds are designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations in need of general operating support to continue humanities-related activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants to Lincoln nonprofits are part of over $200,000 in CARES Act grants awarded to humanities nonprofits across Nebraska.

The grants represent just over half of the money HN has available. Other organizations wishing to apply can do so at bit.ly/CAARESGrantsNeb. The application period will remain open until all available dollars have been granted.

