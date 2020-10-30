13 Lincoln organizations receive HN pandemic relief grants

As an indication of the continuing financial struggles of cultural institutions serving local communities during the pandemic, more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two-week application window.

“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits who have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HN Executive Director Chris Sommerich. “This support, along with the generous match from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous, is enabling these local groups to retain staff, pay bills and provide programming as we all find our way forward.”

The Nebraska Cultural Endowment board of directors met in a special session to determine how best to support the sustainability of the cultural sector in light of the pandemic’s continued impact,” noted NCE Executive Director Kyle Cartwright. “They were unanimous in their desire to support Nebraska’s humanities organizations in sustaining operations.”

The NCE board approved a similar distribution to the Nebraska Arts Council to support Nebraska arts organizations.

