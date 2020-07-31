12th annual Wine & Howl benefits LAA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors extends thanks to all who attended its 12th annual Wine and Howl. Their attendance helped raise funds to support LAA’s spay/neuter voucher program and pet food bank. Despite the nonprofit having made changes to the event from previous years, attendees enjoyed a pleasant and relaxed evening at Deer Springs Winery.

Attendees adhered to social distancing regulations in light of COVID-19 while visiting with friends. Because of the limit on the number of attendees, LAA did not host vendors this year. In addition, due to the 90-degree daytime temperatures, the event was held in the cooler evening hours.

Despite these changes, patrons enjoyed listening to live music from the “Down the Line” band, while dining on grilled food available for purchase from Hy-Vee and wine available for purchase from Deer Springs Winery. Many sat on lawn chairs or blankets, and some brought their dogs. There were 70 raffle baskets for which tickets could be purchased.