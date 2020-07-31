12th annual Wine & Howl benefits LAA

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors extends thanks to all who attended its 12th annual Wine and Howl. Their attendance helped raise funds to support LAA’s spay/neuter voucher program and pet food bank. Despite the nonprofit having made changes to the event from previous years, attendees enjoyed a pleasant and relaxed evening at Deer Springs Winery.
Attendees adhered to social distancing regulations in light of COVID-19 while visiting with friends. Because of the limit on the number of attendees, LAA did not host vendors this year. In addition, due to the 90-degree daytime temperatures, the event was held in the cooler evening hours.
Despite these changes, patrons enjoyed listening to live music from the “Down the Line” band, while dining on grilled food available for purchase from Hy-Vee and wine available for purchase from Deer Springs Winery. Many sat on lawn chairs or blankets, and some brought their dogs. There were 70 raffle baskets for which tickets could be purchased.
The fundraiser was originally slated to take place on June 13, but the date was changed due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions. The event was one of the first in-person fundraiser events of the year. LAA greatly appreciates the support of the event’s sponsors: Capital Humane Society, Deer Springs Winery, Dogurt, Down the Line, Happy Dogz Rescue, Paws 4 Fun, R.U.F.F. Rescue and T Square Movers.
Mary Douglas, LAA president, says that although Wine & Howl wasn't quite the same, the event was still a success. She also looks forward to 2021, when she hopes that once again vendors will be able to attend, “including lots of rescue dogs looking for their forever home!”
LAA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, a low-cost vaccination clinic, and a temporary assistance pet food bank.
