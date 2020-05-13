Give these a listen
View Comments

Give these a listen

  • Updated

If you have some spare time and like music from The Beatles, The Kinks or The Who, here are 10 Dave-approved bands, all of them pen pals.

Duncan Reid and the Big Heads: https://duncanreidandthebigheads.bandcamp.com/

Empty City Squares: https://emptycitysquares.bandcamp.com/

Emperor Penguin: https://emperorpenguin.bandcamp.com/

The Turnback: https://www.theturnback.com/

Lannie Flowers: https://lannieflowers.bandcamp.com/music

Andrew Stonehome: https://andrewstonehome.bandcamp.com/releases

Danny Wilkerson: https://dannywilkerson.bandcamp.com/album/wilkerson

Too Much Saturn: https://toomuchsaturn.bandcamp.com/

Starbelly: https://www.facebook.com/starbellymusic/

The Breakup Society: https://thebreakupsociety.bandcamp.com/

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News