Give these a listen

If you have some spare time and like music from The Beatles, The Kinks or The Who, here are 10 Dave-approved bands, all of them pen pals.
Duncan Reid and the Big Heads: https://duncanreidandthebigheads.bandcamp.com/
Empty City Squares: https://emptycitysquares.bandcamp.com/
Emperor Penguin: https://emperorpenguin.bandcamp.com/
The Turnback: https://www.theturnback.com/
Lannie Flowers: https://lannieflowers.bandcamp.com/music
Andrew Stonehome: https://andrewstonehome.bandcamp.com/releases
Danny Wilkerson: https://dannywilkerson.bandcamp.com/album/wilkerson
Too Much Saturn: https://toomuchsaturn.bandcamp.com/
Starbelly: https://www.facebook.com/starbellymusic/
The Breakup Society: https://thebreakupsociety.bandcamp.com/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!