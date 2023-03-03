Girls basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS A
Wednesday's first-round results
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard South 74, Lincoln Southwest 58
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 46
Millard North 54, Lincoln North Star 37
Lincoln High 64, Millard West 55
Friday's semifinals
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard South 68, Bellevue West 47
Lincoln High 52, Millard North 38
Saturday's championship
Millard South (26-2) vs. Lincoln High (25-1), 6:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS B
Thursday's first-round results
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Elkhorn North 60, Norris 40
York 38, Scottsbluff 26
Omaha Skutt 73, Waverly 41
Sidney 43, Beatrice 37
Friday's semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Elkhorn North 62, York 20
Omaha Skutt 63, Sidney 36
Saturday's championship
Elkhorn North (24-1) vs. Omaha Skutt (25-0), 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS C-1
Wednesday's first-round results
At Devaney Sports Center
North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43
Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32
Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57
Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38
Friday's semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Bend Central 48, Malcolm 42
Adams Central 47, Bridgeport 44, OT
Saturday's championship
North Bend Central (27-1) vs. Adams Central (26-1), 11 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS C-2
Thursday's first-round results
At Devaney Sports Center
Crofton 49, Cross County 27
Oakland-Craig 36, Ponca 22
Pender 56, Clarkson-Leigh 37
Guardian Angels CC 67, Southern Valley 46
Friday's semifinals
At Devaney Sports Center
Oakland-Craig 58, Pender 39
Pender 54, Guardian Angels CC 41
Saturday's championship
Oakland-Craig (24-4) vs. Pender (26-3), 4:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS D-1
Wednesday's first-round results
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Ravenna 51, S-E-M 37
Hastings SC 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
At Devaney Sports Center
Centura 45, Elgin/PJ 27
Cedar Catholic 69, Johnson-Brock 36
Friday's semifinals
At Devaney Sports Center
Hastings SC 38, Ravenna 31
Centura 65, Cedar Catholic 45
Saturday's championship
Hastings SC (19-7) vs. Centura (25-3), 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS D-2
Thursday's first-round results
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Falls City SH 64, Leyton 30
Humphrey SF 61, McCool Junction 54
At Devaney Sports Center
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Wynot 53, St. Mary's 44
Friday's semifinals
at Devaney Sports Center
Falls City SH 33, Humphrey SF 29, OT
Wynot 43, Shelton 36
Saturday's championship
Falls City SH (25-3) vs. Wynot (18-9), 8:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
ADAMS CENTRAL 47, BRIDGEPORT 44, OT
|Adams Central
|10
|7
|10
|13
|7
|--
|47
|Bridgeport
|10
|10
|9
|11
|4
|--
|44
Adams Central--Kimberly 11, Lancaster 2, Weichman 7, M. Scott 15, Lancaster 5, L. Scott 2, Goodon 5.
Bridgeport--O. Loomis-Goltl 14, Schluterbusch 10, R. Loomis-Goltl 18, Dean 2.
CENTURA 65, CEDAR CATHOLIC 45
|Cedar Catholic
|16
|18
|2
|9
|--
|45
|Centura
|11
|16
|13
|25
|--
|65
Cedar Catholic--Noecker 18, Kathol 10, Jones 5, Walter 5, Bernecker 2, Sam. Pick 2, Wortmann 2, McGregor 1.
Centura--Davis 25, Christensen 14, Wooden 11, Crawford 5, McDonald 4, Fanta 2, Rasmussen 2, Chelewski 1, Hadenfeldt 1.
ELKHORN NORTH 62, YORK 20
|York
|7
|5
|4
|4
|--
|20
|Elkhorn North
|26
|19
|15
|2
|--
|62
York--K. Portwine 5, L. Potwine 4, Koch 8, Haggadone 3.
Elkhorn North--Booth 4, Prince 30, Heaney 2, Thompson 9, Palmer 3, Stodden 1, Murphy 13.
FALLS CITY SH 33, HUMPHREY SF 29, OT
|Humphrey SF
|9
|8
|10
|2
|0
|--
|29
|Falls City SH
|8
|9
|6
|6
|4
|--
|33
Humphrey SF--Wessel 9, Preister 6, Kosch 5, E. Baumgart 4, H. Baumgert 2, Wietfeld 2, K. Kessler 1.
Falls City SH--Wertenberger 16, Eickhoff 10, Lechtenberg 5, Keller 2.
HASTINGS SC 38, RAVENNA 31
|Hastings SC
|8
|5
|6
|19
|--
|38
|Ravenna
|9
|8
|9
|5
|--
|31
Hastings SC--Vargas 3, Kissinger 18, Krikac 4, Sbatka 13.
Ravenna--Sklenar 11, Morgyn Fiddelke 4, McKeon 3, Coulter 2, Hurt 11.
LINCOLN HIGH 52, MILLARD NORTH 38
|Lincoln High
|15
|14
|5
|18
|--
|52
|Millard North
|11
|7
|8
|12
|--
|38
Lincoln High--Robinson 17, Jock 12, Harris 11, Brill 6, Hilkemann 2, Wiley 4.
Millard North--Harley 7, McCarville 5, Preston 6, Davis 4, Smith 11, Galligan 2, Nelson 3.
MILLARD SOUTH 68, BELLEVUE WEST 47
|Bellevue West
|3
|9
|15
|20
|--
|47
|Millard South
|22
|20
|18
|8
|--
|68
Bellevue West--White 22, Melcher 9, Coyer 6, Elmore 3, Muller 3, Emery 2, Russell-Brown 2.
Millard South--Babbitt 28, Lemon 20, Olsen 15, Jones 5.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 48, MALCOLM 42
|Malcolm
|13
|7
|4
|18
|--
|42
|North Bend Central
|12
|8
|16
|12
|--
|48
Malcolm--Schultz 3, Sedlak 11, Brown 3, Dolliver 25.
North Bend Central--Bishop 8, K. Emanuel 20, L. Emanuel 16, Sterup 4.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 58, CROFTON 39
|Oakland-Craig
|11
|19
|6
|22
|--
|58
|Crofton
|12
|10
|7
|10
|--
|39
Oakland-Craig--S. Nelson 21, C. Nelson 12, Rennerfeldt 7, Guzinski 5, S. Johnson 4, Pelan 4, B. Ray 3, M. Ray 2.
Crofton--Guenther 10, C. Allen 8, S. Allen 8, Tramp 7, Wiebelhaus 4, J. Allen 2.
OMAHA SKUTT 63, SIDNEY 36
|Sidney
|3
|10
|13
|10
|--
|36
|Omaha Skutt
|26
|11
|9
|17
|--
|63
Sidney--Riddle 9, Leeling 8, Ramsey 7, Westby 6, Stanley 2, Wieser 2, Ahrens 1, Schrader 1.
Omaha Skutt--McCabe 20, Ladwig 14, Burt 9, McMahon 6, Connealy 4, Kasner 4, Douglas 3, Shotkoski 3.
PENDER 54, GUARDIAN ANGELS CC 41
|GACC
|4
|14
|7
|16
|--
|41
|Pender
|22
|9
|10
|13
|--
|54
GACC--Hass 11, Steffen 9, B. Baumert 8, Throener 7, Skoda 4, L. Jansen 1, Luebbert 1.
Pender--May. Dolliver 24, Timm 9, Wegner 7, Frey 6, Nelson 4, Mad. Dolliver 3, Walsh 1.
WYNOT 43, SHELTON 36
|Wynot
|10
|10
|9
|14
|--
|43
|Shelton
|7
|7
|1
|21
|--
|36
Wynot--Sudbeck 3, Wieseler 3, Haberman 7, Oligmueller 3, Heimes 13, Lawson 14.
Shelton--Meza 5, Gomez 5, Niemack 7, Gegg 10, Willis 2, Berglund 7.