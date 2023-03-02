Girls basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS A
Wednesday's first-round results
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard South 74, Lincoln Southwest 58
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 46
Millard North 54, Lincoln North Star 37
Lincoln High 64, Millard West 55
Friday's semifinals
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard South (25-2) vs. Bellevue West (22-5), 6 p.m.
Millard North (23-2) vs. Lincoln High (24-1), 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 6:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS B
Thursday's first-round results
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Elkhorn North 60, Norris 40
York 38, Scottsbluff 26
Omaha Skutt 73, Waverly 41
Sidney 43, Beatrice 37
Friday's semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. York (21-3), 1:30 p.m.
Omaha Skutt (24-0) vs. Sidney (25-2), 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS C-1
Wednesday's first-round results
At Devaney Sports Center
North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43
Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32
Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57
Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38
Friday's semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Bend Central (26-1) vs. Malcolm (22-5), 9 a.m.
Bridgeport (25-0) vs. Adams Central (25-1), 10:45 a.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS C-2
Thursday's first-round results
At Devaney Sports Center
Crofton 49, Cross County 27
Oakland-Craig 36, Ponca 22
Pender 56, Clarkson-Leigh 37
Guardian Angels CC 67, Southern Valley 46
Friday's semifinals
At Devaney Sports Center
Crofton (24-2) vs. Oakland-Craig (23-4), 1:30 p.m.
Pender (25-3) vs. Guardian Angels CC (21-4), 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS D-1
Wednesday's first-round results
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Ravenna 51, S-E-M 37
Hastings SC 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
At Devaney Sports Center
Centura 45, Elgin/PJ 27
Cedar Catholic 69, Johnson-Brock 36
Friday's semifinals
At Devaney Sports Center
Ravenna (25-2) vs. Hastings SC (18-7), 9 a.m.
Centura (24-3) vs. Cedar Catholic (21-6), 10:45 a.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS D-2
Thursday's first-round results
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Falls City SH 64, Leyton 30
Humphrey SF 61, McCool Junction 54
At Devaney Sports Center
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Wynot 53, St. Mary's 44
Friday's semifinals
at Devaney Sports Center
Falls City SH (24-3) vs. Humphrey SF (20-6), 6 p.m.
Shelton (23-1) vs. Wynot (17-9), 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena
CROFTON 49, CROSS COUNTY 27
|Cross County
|7
|6
|8
|6
|--
|27
|Crofton
|14
|13
|14
|8
|--
|49
Cross County--Dickey 5, Hengelfelt 1, Peterson 5, Waller 2, Anderson 9, Kelley 5.
Crofton--C. Allen 6, S. Allen 8, Wiebelhaus 4, J. Allen 5, Guenther 20, Tramp 5, Sprakel 1.
ELKHORN NORTH 60, NORRIS 40
|Norris
|8
|8
|11
|13
|--
|40
|Elkhorn North
|7
|18
|18
|17
|--
|60
Norris--Rice 13, Johnson 8, Burbach 6, Kircher 3, Piening 3, Tidball 3, Kohler 2, Keetle 2.
Elkhorn North--Prince 28, Murphy 14, Booth 7, Thompson 7, Stodden 4.
FALLS CITY SH 64, LEYTON 30
|Leyton
|7
|9
|6
|8
|--
|30
|Falls City SH
|14
|14
|15
|21
|--
|64
Leyton--Gamble 2, Benish 19, Haupt 2, Haley 2, Fortune 5.
Falls City SH--Scholl 6, Santo 4, Eickhoff 10, Tisdel 3, De. Witt 9, Da. Witt 1, Lechtenberg 12, Wertenberger 13, Keller 6.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC 67, SOUTHERN VALLEY 46
|Southern Valley
|9
|11
|15
|11
|--
|46
|GACC
|15
|17
|20
|15
|--
|67
Southern Valley--V. Bose 15, Hunt 14, A. Bose 7, Baily 6, Hammond 2, Lambert 2.
GACC--Steffen 20, B. Baumert 16, Throener 13, Skoda 6, Hass 4, Kreikamier 3, Jansen 2, Luebbert 2, K. Baumert 1.
HUMPHREY SF 61, MCCOOL JUNCTION 54
|Humphrey SF
|13
|19
|15
|14
|--
|61
|McCool Junction
|23
|9
|9
|13
|--
|54
Humphrey SF--E. Baumgart 15, H. Baumgart 11, Wessel 4, Kessler 2, Kosch 5, Preister 24.
McCool Junction--Bandt 10, Hess 4, Stutzman 6, Yates 20, Clark 6, Brugger 4, Weisheit 4.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 36, PONCA 22
|Ponca
|8
|2
|6
|6
|--
|22
|Oakland-Craig
|15
|11
|2
|8
|--
|36
Ponca--McAfee 6, Milligan 2, Evans 4, Ehlers 8, Hughes 2.
Oakland-Craig--C. Nelson 23, Rennerfeldt 7, S. Nelson 4, Johnson 2.
OMAHA SKUTT 73, WAVERLY 41
|Waverly
|3
|18
|11
|9
|--
|41
|Omaha Skutt
|24
|12
|22
|15
|--
|73
Waverly--Radenslaben 9, Christiansen 7, Lambrecht 6, Clarke 5, Harms 5, Tritz 4, Adams 3, Rourke 2.
Omaha Skutt--Ladwig 25, Burt 13, McCabe 8, Connealy 6, Kasner 6, McMahon 4, Cain 3, Douglas 3, Shotkoski 3, Michaelis 2.
PENDER 56, CLARKSON-LEIGH 37
|Clarkson-Leigh
|14
|10
|6
|7
|--
|37
|Pender
|15
|16
|16
|9
|--
|56
Clarkson-Leigh--Bry. Settje 8, Hanel 7, Bay. Settje 5, Hoffman 4, Eisenmann 3, Indra 3, Wendt 3, Kasik 2, Zulkoski 2.
Pender--Timm 13, Wegner 11, Mad. Dolliver 9, Nelson 9, May. Dolliver 7, Walsh 4, Frey 3.
SHELTON 52, WILCOX-HILDRETH 22
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|4
|3
|7
|8
|--
|22
|Shelton
|12
|13
|15
|12
|--
|52
Wilcox-Hildreth--Lieb 1, Jensen 1, C. Bunger 2, Ortgiesen 3, Donley 4, M. Bunger 11.
Shelton--Cheney 3, Gomez 5, Niemack 5, E. Gegg 9, S. Gegg 2, Mac. Willis 2, MaK. Willis 21, Berglund 5.
SIDNEY 43, BEATRICE 37
|Beatrice
|5
|13
|12
|7
|--
|37
|Sidney
|10
|15
|4
|14
|--
|43
Beatrice--R. Schwisow 15, Hatcliff 8, Busboom 5, Jurgens 4, A. Gleason 3, Barnard 2.
Sidney--Riddle 17, Stanley 7, Denovellis 5, Schrotberger 5, Leeling 4, Ahrens 3, Ramsey 2.
WYNOT 53, ST. MARY'S 44
|Wynot
|13
|8
|18
|14
|--
|53
|St. Mary's
|6
|12
|16
|10
|--
|44
Wynot--Lawson 24, Sudbeck 16, Pinkelman 6, Wieseler 5, Oligmueller 2.
St. Mary's--Hedstrom 12, Williamson 11, Brabec 10, Reiman 8, Barlow 3.
YORK 38, SCOTTSBLUFF 26
|Scottsbluff
|4
|10
|5
|7
|--
|26
|York
|6
|8
|12
|12
|--
|38
Scottsbluff--Horne 10, Burda 7, Kelley 5, Spady 2, Laucomer 1, West 1.
York--K. Portwine 15, L. Portwine 7, Cast 6, Koch 5, Haggadone 3, Loosvelt 2.