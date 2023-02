CLASS A

Wednesday's first-round games

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8-seeded Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 1 Millard South, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Bellevue East vs. No. 4 Bellevue West, 3:15 p.m.

No. 7 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 2 Millard North, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Millard West vs. No. 3 Lincoln High, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln Southwest/Millard South winner vs. Bellevue East/Bellevue West winner, 6 p.m.

Lincoln North Star/Millard North winner vs. Millard West/Lincoln High, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 6:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS B

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 Norris vs. No. 1 Elkhorn North, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Scottsbluff vs. No. 4 York, 3:15 p.m.

No. 7 Waverly vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Beatrice vs. No. 3 Sidney, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Norris/Elkhorn North winner vs. Scottsbluff/York winner, 1:30 p.m.

Waverly/Omaha Skutt winner vs. Beatrice/Sidney winner, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS C-1

Wednesday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 8 Yutan vs. No. 1 North Bend Central, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Malcolm vs. No. 5 Wahoo, 10:45 a.m.

No. 7 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Bridgeport, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Gothenburg vs. No. 3 Adams Central, 3:15 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Yutan/North Bend Central winner vs. Malcolm/Wahoo winner, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Christian/Bridgeport winner vs. Gothenburg/Adams Central, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS C-2

Thursday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 8 Cross County vs. No. 1 Crofton, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 4 Oakland-Craig, 10:45 a.m.

No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh vs. No. 2 Pender, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Valley vs. No. 3 Guardian Angels CC, 3:15 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

at Devaney Sports Center

Cross County/Crofton winner vs. Ponca/Oakland-Craig winner, 1:30 p.m.

Clarkson-Leigh/Pender winner vs. Southern Valley/Guardian Angels CC, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS D-1

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 S-E-M vs. No. 1 Ravenna, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock vs. No. 4 Hastings SC, 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 7 Elgin/PJ vs. No. 2 Centura, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 3 Cedar Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

at Devaney Sports Center

S-E-M/Ravenna winner vs. Elmwood-Murdock/Hastings SC winner, 9 a.m.

Elgin/PJ/Centura winner vs. Johnson-Brock/Cedar Catholic winner, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS D-2

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 Leyton vs. No. 1 Falls City SH, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Humphrey SF vs. No. 4 McCool Junction, 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 7 Wilcox-Hildreth vs. No. 2 Shelton, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Wynot vs. No. 3 St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

at Devaney Sports Center

Leyton/Falls City SH winner vs. Humphrey SF/McCool Junction winner, 6 p.m.

Wilcox-Hildreth/Shelton winner vs. Wynot/St. Mary's winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena